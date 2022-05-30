Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314,375 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up approximately 1.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Alight worth $84,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

