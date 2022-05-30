Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ALEX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

