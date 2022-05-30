Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.91 Million

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.32 or 1.00053648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00196374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00192963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032827 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

