Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.49 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Aion has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $4.68 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,728.71 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00198523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00118067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00197815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033146 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

