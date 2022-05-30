AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

AIKI stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

