Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM opened at $54.06 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $228,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.