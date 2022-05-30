Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the quarter. Agilysys makes up approximately 0.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Agilysys worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 499,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.90 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

