Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $61.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 105,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 133.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.