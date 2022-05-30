Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.08 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $29.08 million and $570,769.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,050,746 coins and its circulating supply is 355,229,802 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

