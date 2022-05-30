AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $71.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

