AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 87,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of IMPX opened at $9.91 on Monday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.