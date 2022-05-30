ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ADT were worth $165,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.01.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ADT’s payout ratio is -48.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

ADT Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.