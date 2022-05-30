Adshares Price Tops $2.38 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00007732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $62.52 million and $1.95 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,293,300 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

