ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $5.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.