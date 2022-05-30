Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 5.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 12,827.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 322,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $46.98. 22,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

