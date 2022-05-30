ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACNB stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $174,515.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,107 shares of company stock valued at $203,153 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

