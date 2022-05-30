Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) is Athanor Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Athanor Capital LP cut its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,259 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Acquisition accounts for 3.6% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Athanor Capital LP owned about 1.04% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAQC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

