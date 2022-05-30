Abyss Price Hits $0.0212 (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Abyss has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $175,819.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

