Abrams Bison Investments LLC Has $95.41 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 7.1% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $507.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

