Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 15.4%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) shares were down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 369,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 75,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.13 million and a PE ratio of 21.67.
About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)
Read More
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.