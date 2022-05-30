8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $321,150.34 and $23,577.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.