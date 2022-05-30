8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $987,251.73

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $987,251.73 and $315,421.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.01715042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00435121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008227 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

