$78.29 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.21 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $82.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $316.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.03 million to $355.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $355.59 million, with estimates ranging from $304.50 million to $423.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

