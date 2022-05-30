$765.27 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $765.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $774.90 million. Carter’s reported sales of $746.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

CRI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 23,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.