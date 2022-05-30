750,000 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
