72 Investment Holdings LLC Invests $258,000 in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. WeWork makes up about 0.2% of 72 Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,270,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,116,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WeWork alerts:

Shares of NYSE WE traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 433,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. WeWork Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

WeWork Company Profile (Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.