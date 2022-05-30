670,040 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 670,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,000. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.
NYSE:COLD opened at $27.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.