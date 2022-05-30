6,700 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Purchased by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after buying an additional 3,389,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NorthWestern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NorthWestern by 431.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

