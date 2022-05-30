6,238,493 Shares in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,238,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOR. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Gold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Gold in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Gold in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Corvus Gold in the third quarter valued at $747,000.

KOR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,024. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

