$584.06 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) will post $584.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $620.15 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $515.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.46.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

