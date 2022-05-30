55,000 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

COOP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

