51,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE:C traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446,879. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

