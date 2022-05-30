5,029 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,029 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.