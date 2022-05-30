5,000 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. 868,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

