4,993 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

