436,281 Shares in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436,281 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. MarketWise accounts for about 2.7% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of MarketWise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $600,863.88.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

