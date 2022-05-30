$43.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to post $43.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.19 billion. Kroger reported sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $142.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $143.04 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of KR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Kroger has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.