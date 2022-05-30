39,729 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.08% of Exponent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.