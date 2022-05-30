$378.98 Million in Sales Expected for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) to post $378.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atento’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.96 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Atento posted sales of $382.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,212. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

