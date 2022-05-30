37,739 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQSP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $64.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.