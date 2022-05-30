3,700 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.12 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

