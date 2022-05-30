355,500 Shares in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of CENAQ Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,983,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

CENQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 156,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

