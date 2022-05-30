30,000 Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MBIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MBIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MBIA by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,077. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $789.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.30).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

