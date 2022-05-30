$27.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post $27.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 308.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $133.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.54 million to $154.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.29 million, with estimates ranging from $202.14 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 71,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.