$260.66 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) to report $260.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $220.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ALNY traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.77. 15,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

