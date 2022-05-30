2,544 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,049,000 after purchasing an additional 779,992 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,102 shares of company stock worth $113,899,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

