2,140 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after buying an additional 107,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

