$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) to announce sales of $21.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $85.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.