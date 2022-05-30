$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $85.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

