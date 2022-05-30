$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Entergy posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

ETR stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

