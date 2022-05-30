$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 307,985 shares of company stock worth $30,350,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

